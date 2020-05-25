Crowds flock to beaches for Memorial Day Weekend despite pandemic

(ABC NEWS) —- In the face of rising cases of coronavirus throughout the U.S. and Canada, and calls from health officials to remain socially distant during the long weekend, crowds still flocked to Memorial Day hot spots. Some of the incidents spurred responses from elected leaders and police who issued warnings and dispersed the crowds.

Here are some of the most egregious examples reported this weekend.

Ozarks, Missouri

A video of a pool party featuring dozens of people without masks in the Lake of Ozarks went viral over the weekend.

A majority of the people were not wearing face coverings and hung out close to each other as seen in photos and videos.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services didn’t have a comment on the pool party, but it issued a statement urging all residents and visitors to be cautious and remain socially distant.

“When they then carry the virus and transmit it to a more vulnerable person, this is when we tend to see the long-lasting and tragic impact of these decisions that are being made,” the agency said in a statement.

The state currently has 11,988 confirmed cases and saw a 6.2% jump in new cases over the last week, according to health data from the state.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Police said they had to break up several crowds in Daytona Beach Saturday night.

In one instance, roughly 200 people were packed on a street and appeared to have jumped onto a police car that was trying to clear the street, according to helicopter video released by Volusia Sherriff’s Office.