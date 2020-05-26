Airlines work to put safety measures in place as ridership slumps

The airline industry says they want people to feel comfortable enough to return the the friendly skies

(ABC News) — As some people continue to stay at home, others are choosing to venture out but appear to be skipping public transportation. According to a new Harris poll more people are renting RV’s for trips, some even say they have decided to delay travel for leisure until 20 21.

The airline industry has taken notice, as the amount of people taking flights has dropped 80% percent compared to this same time last year. and is now putting changes into place to make those who wish to travel feel safe to take to the friendly skies again. Many not taking advantage of that form of transportation during this Memorial Day holiday.

ABC’s Adrienne Bankert in New York with at closer look at how holiday fights are faring.