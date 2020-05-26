One person injured in Richland County shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting.

As of Tuesday night details were extremely limited but investigators say one person was hurt in a shooting in the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive around 9:20 Tuesday evening. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene of the shooting they victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

There is still no word yet on whether or not authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

We will continue to follow this developing story on air and here on our website. Please check back for details.