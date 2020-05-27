Kershaw County School District to hold in-person graduation ceremonies May 29th

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Kershaw County School District (KCSD) will hold in-person graduation ceremonies for its three high schools this week.

On Friday, May 29, North Central High School (3000 Lockhart Road, Kershaw) will recognize its 108 graduates in a ceremony at the school’s football stadium at 7:30 p.m. North Central High School was damaged by an F2 tornado in January, and the school has been relocated for the remainder of the semester. KCSD Superintendent Shane Robbins had promised NCHS seniors that the football stadium would be fixed in time for graduation. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will speak , and some of the first responders who were on the scene of the tornado damage will be a part of the processional.

Camden High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Zemp Stadium (509 Bull Street, Camden) for 247 graduates. Lugoff-Elgin High School (1284 Highway 1 South, Lugoff) will recognize 337 graduates the same day at 9:45 a.m.

All persons who attend the ceremonies must have a ticket and will have their temperatures checked and sanitize their hands upon entry. Social distancing will be observed with seating cluster groups six feet away from each other. Graduates are receiving commemorative face masks to wear, and guests will be given face masks to wear if they do not have one.

Rain dates: • North Central High: First rain date: Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. Second rain date: Sunday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

• Lugoff-Elgin High: Monday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

• Camden High: Tuesday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

All three ceremonies will be live streamed on the Columbia’s FOX affiliate.