Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of South Carolina

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina’s coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Categories: Local News, News, State

