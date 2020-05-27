Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tropical Storm Bertha formed Wednesday morning off the coast of South Carolina, becoming the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for South Carolina’s coast and the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm #Bertha has formed near the coast of South Carolina this morning. Heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat, along with tropical storm force winds along portions of the South Carolina coast https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/8CeH3j9TlU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 27, 2020

The low pressure off the SC coast has shown impressive development as it moved over the warm Gulf Stream waters. NHC now has a 70 percent chance of tropical development of this low before it reaches shore later this morning. #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/zT8WlusU1l — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 27, 2020

