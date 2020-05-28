Husband goes to new heights to serenade wife hospitalized with cancer

Husband not allowed in hospital while wife battles cancer treatment says, 'I just wouldn't take no for an answer'

(ABC News) — A husband and wife married for 37 years have shared birthdays together for decades. But this year, in the middle of a global pandemic hospital restrictions on visitors around the country forced Jim Tally to become a little more creative to recognize the birthday of his wife Lisa.

One thing was for sure, Jim wasn’t going to let COVID-19 restrictions keep him from singing happy birthday to his wife while she was in a Texas hospital receiving treatment for ovarian cancer. So he did what any doting husband willing to go to new heights would do.

David Muir reports.