UConn murder suspect arrested in Maryland after 4-state manhunt

(Courtesy: CT State Police/Twitter) Peter Manfredonia

(Pennsylvania State Police) Pennsylvania State Police have released these images, May 27, 2020, taken from surveillance video believed to be Peter Manfredonia at a Sheetz store in Chambersburg, Penn.



HAGERSTOWN, Maryland (ABC News) – The University of Connecticut student who’s alleged to have killed two people and injured a third was taken into custody in Maryland Wednesday night, police said.

Connecticut State Police said Peter Manfredonia, 23, was taken into custody in Hagerstown, Maryland, and there were no injuries to law enforcement or Manfredonia despite authorities saying he was believed to be heavily armed.

**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020

“We know that this suspect will face justice,” Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Christine Jeltema said Wednesday night. “This is important for the victims, the victim’s families.”

Jeltema said officials were able to apprehend Manfredonia in large part due to social media, technology and “good old fashioned police work.”

Manfredonia could be facing state or federal charges, which will be decided in the coming days, she said Wednesday night following his arrest.

Pennsylvania police said Manfredonia was spotted at a gas station in Chambersburg Tuesday morning along with a stolen car that was seen in Manfredonia’s last known location. Officers released surveillance footage that reportedly showed Manfredonia inside the gas station’s store, wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, a blue jacket, shorts and red shoes.

He allegedly took an Uber cab from the store to Hagerstown, roughly 25 miles away, police said. Manfredonia is wanted in connection with the murder of two men in Connecticut.

“If seen, do not approach. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately,” the Pennsylvania state police said in a statement.

The investigation began last Friday and involved investigators from four states and the FBI so far. Manfredonia, a senior, allegedly attacked two men in Willington, Connecticut, killing Theodore Demers, 62, and wounding the unidentified second suspect, according to police.

On Sunday, he allegedly invaded a Willington home and stole pistols and long guns and a truck, police said. Manfredonia allegedly drove to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed an acquaintance, Nicholas J. Eisele, 23, inside his home, abducted another resident, stole a car and fled, according to police.

The kidnapped victim was found later Sunday unharmed in Paterson, New Jersey, and identified Manfredonia as her captor, police said. He then took an Uber to an East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, Walmart and disappeared behind the store.

On Monday, police reported that an SUV near the Walmart was stolen Monday and the same vehicle was discovered near the Chambersburg gas station Tuesday.

Michael Dolan, the Manfredonia family’s lawyer, told reporters the suspect had a history with mental illness and had urged him to turn surrender to police.