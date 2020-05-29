CDC predicts COVID-19 deaths could surpass 115,000 by end of June

The CDC releases new guiance to keep ypu and your family safe as new death projection is released

(ABC News) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has a new and alarming projection about where the coronavirus death toll could go.

So far more than 102-thousand Americans have lost their lives to the virus. Health officials now predicting that number will soar beyond 115-thousand by June 20th. If you had summer plans with the family, the CDC has some new and important guidance.

Here’s ABC’s Eva Pilgrim with more.