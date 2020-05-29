West Columbia PD search for duo accused of attempted murder, armed robbery

West Columbia,SC (WOLO) —-The West Columbia Police Department iishoping members of the public can help them locate in Kerrie Alyssa Spires and Robert Lee Raines.

According to West Columbia police, the duo both are faced with charges for attempted murder, armed robbery as well as additional felony charges.

Authorities say on May 28, Spires met with the victim at the Hampton Inn on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia where police say she planned the robbery along with Raines.

During the incident officials say Raines fired his handgun at the victim, and stole money before he ran from the area.

Authorities say, Raines also has several active warrants with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. According to RCSD, Raines is wanted for second-degree burglary, grand larceny and failure to stop for police after officials say he burglaized several storage units May 18th.

Officials say when they attempted to stop him, he fled almost injurying several people in the area before crashing his car into a tree and ran.

Deputies say Raines is on a crime spree and usually spends his nights at various motels and hotels in the area. If you see Raines you are asked not to approach him, instead call police.

If you know who these individuals are or if you have information on where the two might be you are urged to to call the West Columbia Police Department or crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC.