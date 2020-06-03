Charleston man, 73, with dementia reported missing, possibly in danger
BY: Drew Tripp
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — Charleston Police asked Wednesday evening for the public’s help looking for a missing elder man who has dementia and may be in danger.
John Parrish was last seen at the AT&T Store on Savannah Highway Wednesday morning, June 3, at approximately 11 a.m.
Parrish, who does not have a cell phone, was in possession of his wife’s silver 2005 Chrysler Sebring when last seen. The South Carolina license tag number is DEB543.
Parrish is about 5-foot-7, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to please call 843-743-7200, and ask to speak to the on-duty Charleston Police detective.