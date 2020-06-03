Girl, 12, identified as victim in fatal crash on Bub Shumpert Road near Pelion

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a single-vehicle accident that occurred in the 900 block of Bub Shumpert Road near Pelion Tuesday night.

Stacy Elizabeth Bagwell, 12, of Leesville was a passenger in an SUV when it veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned, Fisher said.

Bagwell was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m.

The driver and other passenger of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.