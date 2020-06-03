No one hurt after fire at Epworth’s Children’s Home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a fire at Epworth’s Children’s Home.

Officials say the fire happened Tuesday at the building on Milwood Avenue.

According to investigators, the flames spread through the building which stores items used for the children and other supplies.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

