Parking Facility near CPD Headquarters closed until further notice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Columbia Lincoln Street Parking Facility located at 820 Washington Street will be closed to the public effective immediately and will remain closed to the public until further notice.

If you are a monthly parker, please utilize visitor parking at the Park Street Facility located at 1007 Park St or any on-street parking meter located outside a 2 block radius from City of Columbia Police Headquarters; 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201. Monthly parkers will not be subject to timed/paid parking violations.

The City of Columbia and Parking Services apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause and appreciates your patience and understanding during this time, your safety is our top priority. If you have any questions please contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov

DO NOT park at spaces within the 2 Block Radius of CPD Headquarters located at 1 Justice Square.