John Boyega gives an emotional speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in London

The "Star Wars" star said, "Black lives have always mattered."



By Rachel George via GMA

Actor John Boyega was overcome with emotion as he gave a speech during a protest in London on Wednesday following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The British actor spoke out against racial injustice to a crowd in London’s famed Hyde Park, after a peaceful march with Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Black lives have always mattered,” he proclaimed in a video captured by U.K.’s Evening Standard. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless — and now is the time.

“I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting,” he declared.

“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd,” he told the crowd. “We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”

The “Stars Wars” actor, 28, became emotional as he discussed his own experience with racism.

“I need you guys to understand how painful this is,” he shared. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that ‘your race means nothing’ — and that isn’t the case anymore.”

“It is very, very important that we keep control at this moment and we make this as peaceful as possible.”

On the official “Star Wars” Instagram page, a message of solidarity was posted Wednesday evening.

“We stand with and support you, @johnboyega. View his full speech at link in bio,” it read.



Disney is the parent company of “Star Wars” and ABC News.