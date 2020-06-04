Midlands Technical College Announces COVID-19 Precautions for Fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Midlands Technical College (MTC) has announced changes and preparations for welcoming students back on campus this fall. The COVID-19 precautions will be the topic of a virtual town hall for students, parents, and potential students on June 11.

“Midlands Technical College takes the safety of our students and employees very seriously. We are meticulously implementing our return-to-campus plan that includes installing plexiglass in teaching stations, rearranging classrooms to adhere to physical distancing, and requiring everyone who is on campus – students, faculty, and staff – to wear their face coverings. The bottom line is that we are trying to make our classrooms, learning spaces, and offices safe for all,” said MTC President Dr. Ronald L. Rhames.

Adjustments have also been made to course delivery. Students who prefer face-to-face classes have on-campus courses to choose from, and those that would like to continue their classes online will also have more options available than ever before.

“When we originally scheduled Academic and Corporate and Continuing Education courses for Fall, we scheduled about 75% on-campus and 25% online. We have been working over the past few weeks to move that closer to a 50% on-campus and 50% online split in order to accommodate the needs of every student,” said MTC Provost Dr. Barrie Kirk.

Questions about reopening campuses will be answered at a Virtual Student Town Hall next week.

MTC VIRTUAL TOWN HALL

For students, potential students, parents