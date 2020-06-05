Caught on Camera: Agitator behind bars on charges of inciting a riot, Sheriff Lott said

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 20-year-old man is behind bars charged with inciting a riot and aggravated breach of peace.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Joseph Watson Friday morning.

Watson was captured on video destroying a fence during Saturday’s protest with a second agitator, Joshua Barnard, who was arres ted on Thursday, Lott said.