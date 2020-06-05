Mayor of Sumter lifts curfew

SUMTER, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Emergency Ordinance declaring a daily curfew in the City of Sumter has been lifted as of today.

“The immediate threats and dangers which necessitated the curfew have been avoided at present,” stated Joe McElveen, Mayor of the City of Sumter. “Our citizens have worked well with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our community and we thank them for that.”

Ordinance No. 2681 has been rescinded as of 12pm on June 5, 2020 and no longer applies within City limits. The Mayor cautioned however, that should any threat return, additional steps may be required in the future.