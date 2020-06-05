U.S. unemployment rate at 13.3% in May

ABC News – The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, slightly below the April high of 14.7%, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employers added 2.5 million jobs last month as economic activity slowly resumes and coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the report was released, writing, “Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!”

In February, prior to the health crisis, the unemployment rate was at a historic low of 3.5%.

