20 states including SC are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases

(ABC NEWS) – As the country continues to reopen 20 states are seeing an increase in new cases.

For the first time in 3 months the nation’s deadliest hot-spot, New York City, is beginning to open its doors Monday. Governor Cuomo is cautioning residents in hopes of preventing a second spike.

Also, new images from Wuhan, China suggest the virus may have hit the city months before it was reported.

