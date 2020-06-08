$410 million up for grabs after no one wins Mega Millions®

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You’re still in luck, with no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot is still up for grabs – to the tune of over $400 million!

On Tuesday, South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $410 million jackpot with a cash option of $308 million, must purchase their tickets by 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing, lottery officials said in a statement.

Tickets are $2 and available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in our state.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

In Friday night’s drawing more than 11,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina for prizes of $2 up to $500.