Man, 59, identified as vehicle of fatal incident on Ansel Caughman Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a motorcycle accident that occurred in the 500 block of Ansel Caughman Road in Leesville  on June 7, 2020.

According to Coroner Fisher, Brandon Shawn Matthews, 42, of Batesburg was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.

Matthews was not wearing a helmet when his motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

