NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issues apology

Goodell says the league was wrong in it's response to player protests past few years

(ABC News) — Following the growing protests around racial injustice, and appeals from more than a dozen black NFL players, commissioner Roger Goodell issued a video apology.

ABC’s Romina Puga has more.