Balloon company giving away free Black Lives Matter balloons to support movement
Luft Balloons accepts donations, and 100% of proceeds go to black organizations.
On June 4, Luft Balloons began printing “BLACK LIVES MATTER” on black balloons to support the initiatives of the campaign, which works to fight against violence and systemic racism toward black people.
Luft has chosen the lane of art activism. ”While we know that no amount of balloons can solve the problem of systemic racism, we feel that it is incumbent upon us to use our voice, through our balloon art, to support the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Luft Balloons founder Elaine Frei in a post showcasing the balloons. “We will not remain silent.”
With those sentiments top of mind, the brand quickly began producing thousands of the Black Lives Matter balloons and giving them out for free.
Each balloon is handed out along with a flyer full of resources for supporters, such as petitions to sign, black-owned businesses to support and educational books on the subject of race.
The pandemic of racism is deep. All white people have racial bias despite their best efforts to say they are not racist. This bias can begin to dissolve if we continue the conversation, if we march together, and if we listen. LUFT has chosen the lane of art activism. While we know that no amount of balloons can solve the problem of systemic racism, we feel that it is incumbent upon us to use our voice, through our balloon art, to support the Black Lives Matter movement. We will not remain silent. Yesterday, I contacted @tuftex asking them to help me with an emergency balloon print. Within two hours, swipe to see what was texted to me. Within 6 hours, the first batch was out the door. And in a few days we will receive thousands more BLACK LIVES MATTER balloons. Starting Thursday 6/4 (tomorrow) from 2pm – 3pm EVERY DAY MOVING FORWARD, anyone can pick up a free BLACK LIVES MATTER BURST along with a take-away flyer with resources like petitions to sign, black-owned businesses to support, and educational books on the subject of race. 100% of all donations will go to black organizations within our community. We have a lot of work to do but I believe that putting these balloons on our doorsteps and carrying them in protest marches will help us connect as brothers and sisters and promote a much-needed dialogue about racial justice. BLACK LIVES MATTER. P.S. We sent this to a lot of our black friends to ask if we are getting it right with our messaging. THIS is part of opening the conversation. We can only begin to change racial bias if we ask to see it from the other side, if we ask for guidance on our word choices and if we are open, vulnerable and willing to change. PICKUP AT 345 W ARMITAGE AVE
The balloons are free for pickup on Thursdays at 345 Armitage Avenue between 2 and 3 p.m. The company is also accepting donations, all which go to black organizations in the community.
“We have a lot of work to do, but I believe that putting these balloons on our doorsteps and carrying them in protest marches will help us connect as brothers and sisters and promote a much-needed dialogue about racial justice,” Frei said.
On Instagram, Luft Balloons shared a photo of a young boy smiling while holding some Black Lives Matter balloons. “His life matters,” Frei captioned the photo.
“We must involve our youth in meaningful, age-appropriate conversation about what is going on,” she continued. “They don’t need angry marches with expletives. They need hope, inspiration and community.”
Frei concluded her latest post by asking followers if they would like to help her organize a peaceful demonstration led by kids.
👏🏻HIS👏🏻LIFE👏🏻MATTERS👏🏻 We need to involve our kids in this conversation. I have a 2, 4, and 6 yo. By 5 years old, kids have already developed racial bias because they source life from around them. WE NEED A KIDS PROTEST MARCH. We must involve our youth in meaningful, age appropriate conversation about what is going on. They don’t need angry marches with expletives. They need hope, inspiration and community. Who will help me organize? 💥BLM BURSTS ARE NOT AVAILABLE FRIDAY. WE ARE WAITING ON OUR DELIVERY TODAY SO HOPING WE CAN PREP TONIGHT FOR SATURDAY PICKUP💥
Frei’s call for help in organizing a children’s protest came to fruition as she announced that Luft Balloons is partnering with The Kids Non-Violent Protest Against Racism by The Chicago Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. on June 13.
The balloon company will be distributing helium Black Lives Matter balloons for children to hold while marching.