It’s Election Day! Here are a few things you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Voters in South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday for the primary.

Polling locations across the state will look different Tuesday because of COVID-19.

Election officials have warned that voters could face long lines Tuesday and results may be slow to be reported.

Here’s a few things to know before you head to the polls:

  • Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
    • Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.
    • Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves.
    • Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.
    • Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.
  • Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.  Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.
  • Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
  • Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.
  • Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.
  • Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
  • Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.
  • You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.
  • Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day.  They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions.  We are all in this together.
