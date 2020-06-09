It’s Election Day! Here are a few things you need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Voters in South Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday for the primary.
Polling locations across the state will look different Tuesday because of COVID-19.
Election officials have warned that voters could face long lines Tuesday and results may be slow to be reported.
Here’s a few things to know before you head to the polls:
- Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:
- Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.
- Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves.
- Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.
- Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.
- Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls. Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.
- Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.
- Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.
- Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.
- You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.
- Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day. They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions. We are all in this together.