Man suffered heart attack before crash on Garners Ferry Road: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said a 65-year-old man suffered a heart attack before a vehicle crash Monday morning in Eastover.

The victim, John F. Dunning, Jr. of Winnsboro, died at the scene after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The collision occurred between 8:35 a.m. and 8:54 a.m. on Garners Ferry Road at Spring Crossing Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.