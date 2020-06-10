Sumter man charged with burglary and ill treatment of animals

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – According to an arrest warrant from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Adrian Thales Murray broke into a Swamp Mill Circle residence on March 22 causing approximately $100 in damage.

Authorities say Murray and codefendants were armed with and they took two televisions from the residence.

A second warrant states Murray deprived a Rottweiler on his property of food, water and shelter.

The dog was found in Murray’s backyard when investigators went to his residence in reference to an active arrest warrant on March 25, deputies say.

The dog was very skinny, showing ribs, and no shelter, food nor water was in reach of the animal.

He’s charged with ill treatment of animals and burglary, first degree.