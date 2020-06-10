Woman fired gun at house party on Patricia Drive in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies in Sumter County have arrested a woman after they say a disagreement at a party last month turned violent.

Sheila Felicia Benjamin allegedly started a physical altercation with the victim and pointed a firearm at the victim and other individuals while at a party on Patricia Drive on May 22.

Deputies say Benjamin fired the gun in the air and around the victim’s feet.

Benjamin also stole a canopy/tent from a residence on Patricia Drive, according to another arrest warrant.

She’s charged with assault and battery, first degree, pointing and presenting a firearm and petit larceny, $2,000 or less.