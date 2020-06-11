Surveillance images released of women accused of switching price tags at Lexington Target

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department released surveillance images Thursday of two suspects wanted for shoplifting at Target.

Investigators say the women seen in the photos switched tags on several items to pay for them at a greatly reduced price.

If you have information about this investigation or know who the suspects are, please contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.