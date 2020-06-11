Wild ride caught on camera: Carjacking suspect stole victim’s SUV

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The West Columbia Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in identifying the suspect involved in a carjacking.

Police say on June 9, a 68-year-old victim was assisting the male suspect while at the 2500 block of Augusta Road in West Columbia.

The suspect jumped into the victim’s black Ford Explorer and stole the vehicle; The victim then jumped onto his SUV to stop the suspect and was thrown from the vehicle during the incident, police say.

The suspect was wearing a striped shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721, or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App, calling the TIPS hotline at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip”.