Ava DuVernay has been elected to the Academy’s Board of Governors

ABC News – It’s safe to say Ava DuVernay is having a pretty good week.

After being honored on Wednesday with a Peabody Award for her critically acclaimed Netflix series “When They See Us,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that DuVernay has been elected to its 2020-2021 Board of Governors.

“Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy,” DuVernay tweeted, sharing a Hollywood Reporter write-up of the announcement. “Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner.”

Thank you to the members of the Directors Branch of @TheAcademy. Life is a funny, fascinating thing. You never know what’s around the corner. pic.twitter.com/y1CWtguSO2 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 10, 2020

DuVernay is one of six members voted in for their first term on the board.

She joins the directors branch, while Lynette Howell Taylor joins the producers branch; Debra Zane, the casting directors; Stephen Rivkin, film editors; Linda Flowers, makeup and hairstylists; and Rob Bredow, visual effects.

AMPAS report that the number of women on the 54-person board has gone from 25 to 26, and people of color from 11 to 12.