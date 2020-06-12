Florida man identified as victim of fatal crash in Fairfield County involving tractor trailer

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is died following a collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County Thursday night.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said that 54-year-old Christopher Estevez of Melrose, Florida was driving a mini van when he collided with a tractor trailer near mile marker 48 just after 9 p.m.

Estevez died at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.