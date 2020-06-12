Former Lexington County deputy arrested on charges of providing contraband to prisoner

LEXINGTON, S.C. – State Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a former Lexington County deputy Friday in connection to contraband inside the Lexington County Detention Center.

Bethany Brooke Harsey, 27, is charged with furnishing contraband to a county prisoner, according to an arrest warrant from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The warrant said Harsey gave an inmate cigarettes while she worked jail shifts between December 2019 and March 2020.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon terminated Harsey March 27, two days after he asked SLED to investigate her actions.

Harsey, a Lugoff resident, turned herself in Friday morning. She was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and released on a personal recognizance bond.

According to the warrant, Harsey was a School Resource Officer with the department.