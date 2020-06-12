GALLERY: Vehicle slams into Lexington County home hitting child playing inside

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Emergency officials say a child suffered non-life threatening injuries after a car slammed inside a home on Chisholm Way.

According to a post on the County of Lexington’s Facebook page, the driver left the roadway and crashed into the house as the child played in the living room.

Officials say the child was struck, but is expected to be okay.

The victim was  treated by Lexington County EMS and transported to a local hospital.

LCFS Special Operations are currently stabilizing the structure, so the vehicle can be removed.

