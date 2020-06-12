Mayor Benjamin issues statement regarding Christopher Columbus statue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – “The statue of Christopher Columbus was gifted to the people of Columbia by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and has been held in trust on behalf of the people of Columbia. It has occupied a place for easy public viewing at Riverfront Park.

The statue has already been vandalized several times this week and as a result I have asked staff to temporarily remove and store the statue.

A robust national conversation is ongoing about historical figures such as Christopher Columbus, to contextualize their often difficult legacies. During this period, we look forward to engaging in our own discussions with the people of Columbia to find the most fitting way and location where the statue can be viewed and discussed in the best fitting historical context.

I felt it was important that the statue’s future be determined by the people of Columbia—not by a passionate protester in the middle of the night.

I have consulted with the State Regent of the DAR and she fully supports our decision. I have also discussed this with leaders in Columbia’s Italian American community and they too support this action.”