Prisma Health offers free depression risk assessment

Greenville, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) —As part of its ongoing efforts to serve the community during the COVID-19 outbreak, Prisma Health is offering a free depression risk assessment, available online at PrismaHealth.org/ DepressionQuiz.

“Times of stress, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, can cause fear and anxiety,” said Geoffrey Williams, director of Prisma Health-Midlands outpatient behavioral care. “People have struggled with feeling isolated, especially those with chronic medical conditions who are still encouraged to stay home. People with chronic pain or chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk for depression.”

Williams said the economic impact of COVID-19 has also caused anxiety. “Financial problems are a large driver of anxiety and depression issues.”

Those who take the assessment will receive a report that explains their symptoms and makes a recommendation on whether or not they should undergo additional screening for depression. Contact information for Prisma Health’s Behavioral Care services is provided in the report.

Williams said it’s important to reach out for help if your depression or anxiety is interfering with your daily life.

“Two good measures to track are sleep and appetite. Those are good biological indicators of emotional health. If either or both change significantly – increase or decrease – for more than a week or two, you should tell your doctor,” he said.

