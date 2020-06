ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old Rosedale Drive reported missing after telling her parents she would see them in the next life, has been found safe.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Keila Caldwell went missing around 6 p.m. on June 11th leaving her home driving a late model silver Hyundai Elantra.

No further information is available.