Data shows Coronavirus cases in SC sees average of 491 new cases a day

(ABC News) –South Carolina was among the last states to issue a stay-at-home order. Then, on May 4, it was among the first to reopen. Six weeks after that reopening, it has the dubious distinction of being among the 22 states where new coronavirus cases are on the rise, an ABC News analysis of New York Times’ data found.

“For the past two weeks, we’ve seen some of our highest daily numbers of cases since the pandemic began,” Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist, said at a Wednesday news conference.

Hotspots in the state include Greenville, Lexington and Richland, according to Bell.

More than 16,400 people in the state have been sickened by the virus. Six hundred people have died.

While some states with increasing cases (a growing number over the past 14 days), like Montana, Hawaii and Alaska, have so few overall infections that their relatives rises aren’t significant, South Carolina has seen a marked increase in new cases in recent weeks.

When the state’s stay-at-home order expired in early May, there were roughly 160 new cases being diagnosed each day in South Carolina. As of June 11, South Carolina’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 infections, which accounts for fluctuations in cases, is 491 per day.

An ABC News analysis of The New York Times data found that new positive cases and hospitalizations had increased in South Carolina. While testing in the state also increased, so did the rate of positive tests. A high positivity rate can be a sign that a state is only testing its sickest patients and failing to cast a net wide enough to accurately capture community transmission, according to Johns Hopkins University.