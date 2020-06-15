COVID-19 testing event hosted by DHEC and Family Health Centers, Inc.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Florida hit a record of 2,000 cases in 24 hours for the second straight day, with other states hitting new highs.

South Carolina reported nearly 800 cases on Sunday.

The following COVID-19 testing events are being hosted by DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc. and Orangeburg County. 

No appointments or referral necessary.  Testing is FREE.  Individuals who need more information can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

 

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Antioch Baptist Church

764 Charleston Highway

Bowman, SC 29018

 

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road

North, SC 29112

 

June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Good Shepherd Community Church

1178 Five Chop Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

 

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

St. George Baptist Church

2590 Shillings Bridge Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

 

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Edisto Fork United Methodist Church

356 Lariot Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

 

June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Jones Chapel Baptist Church

2726 Kennerly Road

Orangeburg, SC 29118

 

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Samaria Missionary Baptist Church

706 Samaria Road

Springfield, SC 29146

 

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Right Direction Christian Church

990 Wellington Drive, NE

Orangeburg, SC 29115

 

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Brown Chapel AME Church

Women’s Missionary Society

195 Browns Chapel Road

Elloree, SC 29047

 

June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Blackville-Hilda High School

76 Atkins Circle

Blackville, SC 29817

 

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Springhill Missionary Baptist Church

13025 Old Number Six Hwy

Eutawville, SC 29048

 

June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm

Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church

228 Maxcy Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

