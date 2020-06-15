COVID-19 testing event hosted by DHEC and Family Health Centers, Inc.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Florida hit a record of 2,000 cases in 24 hours for the second straight day, with other states hitting new highs.
South Carolina reported nearly 800 cases on Sunday.
The following COVID-19 testing events are being hosted by DHEC, Family Health Centers, Inc. and Orangeburg County.
No appointments or referral necessary. Testing is FREE. Individuals who need more information can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Antioch Baptist Church
764 Charleston Highway
Bowman, SC 29018
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
St. Mark United Methodist Church
8502 North Road
North, SC 29112
June 16th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Good Shepherd Community Church
1178 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
St. George Baptist Church
2590 Shillings Bridge Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Edisto Fork United Methodist Church
356 Lariot Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 17th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Jones Chapel Baptist Church
2726 Kennerly Road
Orangeburg, SC 29118
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Samaria Missionary Baptist Church
706 Samaria Road
Springfield, SC 29146
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Right Direction Christian Church
990 Wellington Drive, NE
Orangeburg, SC 29115
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Brown Chapel AME Church
Women’s Missionary Society
195 Browns Chapel Road
Elloree, SC 29047
June 18th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Blackville-Hilda High School
76 Atkins Circle
Blackville, SC 29817
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Springhill Missionary Baptist Church
13025 Old Number Six Hwy
Eutawville, SC 29048
June 19th, 9:30am-3:30pm
Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church
228 Maxcy Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
Public Outreach Coordinator
S.C. Dept, of Health & Environmental Control
Mobile: (803) 397-5627
Connect: www.scdhec.gov Face
This email is intended only for the use of the individual or entity to which it is addressed and may contain information which is privileged and confidential. If the reader of this email is not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that and disclosure, distribution, or copying of this information is strictly prohibited. If you received this email in error, please notify the sender immediately by reply.
—
You received this message because you are subscribed to the Google Groups “WOLO News” group.
To unsubscribe from this group and stop receiving emails from it, send an email to news+unsubscribe@abccolumbia.
To view this discussion on the web visit https://groups.google.com/a/