Missing teen protester found dead, homicide investigation underway

ABC News – Tallahassee police are investigating the deaths of two women, including a teenager, who were reported missing this month.

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found Saturday night in southeast Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Police Department announced on Monday.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides and the cases have been turned over to the department’s Violent Crime Unit, police said.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the case, Aaron Glee Jr., 49, who was brought into custody over the weekend following the discovery of the victims, police said. Glee has not been charged in connection to the disappearances.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson said any formal charges will be announced at the conclusion of the investigation.

Salau was last seen on June 6, according to police. Her body was found about 3 miles from where she was last reportedly seen.

The teen was active in the city’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, calling for justice for black people recently killed at the hands of police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department last month, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The grassroots organization Tallahassee Community Action Committee had held search parties for Salau, whom they described as a local activist, after she was reported missing on June 9.

The same day she was last reportedly seen, Salau had shared details of an alleged sexual assault on Twitter, according to Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL. Police could not confirm to ABC News if the account was Salau’s.

As news of Salau’s death spread, mourners were tweeting the hashtag “Justice for Toyin.”

Sims was last seen on June 11, according to police. Her body was found about 1.5 miles from where she was reportedly last seen. Her car was also missing at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Sims was a long-time AARP volunteer, according to AARP Florida, which described her in a statement as a “passionate, fully engaged citizen” and “dedicated advocate for older Americans” the organization said in a statement .

The organization shared that she was also a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. She had retired from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs several years ago and is survived by two daughters and several grandchildren, according to AARP Florida.