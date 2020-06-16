300 ecstasy pills, handguns and cash seized from Lexington Avenue home in Cayce, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested last week on drug charges following a tip from concerned citizens.

Tiyanna Kirby is charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Lexington Avenue in Cayce last week as part of their work in an ongoing investigation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Kirby’s reference to a handgun and drugs on the property prompted deputies to get a search warrant for the home and vehicle on the property.”

Investigators seized more than 300 ecstasy pills, two handguns and more than $2,700 in cash, according to Koon. Investigators said the pills are valued at $1,500 on the street. Items used to package pills for sale were also seized.

Kirby was arrested at the home and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.