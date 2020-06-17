Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash on River Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – A 23-year-old man was identified as the victim of a two-car crash on River Drive early Monday morning.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Justice Scipio of Columbia was the driver of one of the vehicles and died at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, Watts said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 A.M. on the 3700 block of River Drive in Columbia.

The male driver of the other vehicle involved was transported by EMS to Prisma Health Richland in serious condition, there were no passengers in either vehicle.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.