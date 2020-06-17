Health experts warn current surge of COVID-19 cases is just extension of first wave; 2nd not here yet

(ABC NEWS) – Health experts have been warning of a possible second wave but argue the resurgence we’re seeing now is really an extension of the first wave.

At least 20 states are seeing an increase in the number of daily coronavirus cases, including South Carolina.

Arizona, Texas, and Florida are all reporting their largest one-day increase in new cases.

