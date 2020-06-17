Netflix CEO and his wife give ﻿$120 Million to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities

ATLANTA (PRESS RELEASE) – Patty Quillin, philanthropist, and Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, have given $40 million each to UNCF (United Negro College Fund), Spelman College and Morehouse College. This is the largest ever individual gift in support of student scholarships at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The money will be used to fund scholarships so that students graduate with less debt and more opportunity.

“We’ve supported these three extraordinary institutions for the last few years because we believe that investing in the education of Black youth is one of the best ways to invest in America’s future,” said Quillin and Hastings. “Both of us had the privilege of a great education and we want to help more students – in particular students of color – get the same start in life. HBCUs have a tremendous record, yet are disadvantaged when it comes to giving. Generally, White capital flows to predominantly White institutions, perpetuating capital isolation. We hope this additional $120 million donation will help more Black students follow their dreams and also encourage more people to support these institutions – helping to reverse generations of inequity in our country.”

As America searches for ways to start addressing the inequities faced by Black people in America, UNCF, Spelman College and Morehouse College urge other philanthropists to invest in HBCUs. Their institutions have proven they can improve mobility and create new generations of leaders – helping increase justice, equality and opportunity in America. Yet they are disadvantaged when it comes to philanthropy. The median endowment across all of America’s HBCUs is $15.7 million compared to $36.8 million for non-HBCUs. No HBCU endowment ranks in the top 100.

“This gift from Patty and Reed comes from two people who care deeply about education, equity and the future of our country. We are enormously grateful for their affirmation of the work of Spelman College.” – Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, Spelman College President

“This gift speaks volumes about the value that must be placed on what institutions such as ours do for the nation and the world.” – Dr. David A. Thomas, Morehouse College President

“I am uplifted by the incredible support of Patty and Reed whose commitment has reaffirmed that we can overcome these challenges together. Dr. King famously reminded us that ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ I believe the arc does not bend toward justice on its own. We must bend it with all the strength and power we have. Patty and Reed are helping bend the arc toward justice. I am buoyed and uplifted by their commitment and generosity. I feel a profound sense of responsibility to steward their incredible gift to maximum impact and ensure that it advances their belief in and commitment to the principle that ‘Black lives matter.’”– Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF CEO