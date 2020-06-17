Quaker Oats plans to retire Aunt Jemima image

(ABC NEWS) — The woman on the front of the Quaker Oats syrup who has gone from a handkerchief head scarf. to a more updated image with curled hair and pearls is about to change again.

The company, Quaker Food North America, says they decided to make the move as increaded national calls for among other things, racial equality.

Quaker says the 140 year old image will be removed from pancake boxes and syrup bottles by the end of the month. The company plans to change the moniker shortly after that.

Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer released a statement on the upcoming changes saying,

“We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth and dignity that we would like it to stand for today,” Kristin Kroepfl, added, “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

Kroeplf calls the longtime logo part of ‘racial steerotype’, and says the company will donate $5 million dollars over the next five years for support and meaningful engagement in the black community.