Richland Library to offer limited services

COLUMBIA, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) – After meeting regularly to discuss and evaluate processes that keep the welfare of customers and staff at the forefront, Richland Library plans on piloting limited services to safely provide physical materials with minimal contact.

We are starting to process the existing holds of more than 2,000 customers, prior to closing our library locations on March 16, for distribution. Our staff is calling each customer, verifying if they still want their holds and confirming a pick-up location.

Once the library completes that step, customers have the opportunity to collect their materials at the pick-up windows of four locations:

Ballentine (1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo)

(1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo) Northeast (7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia)

(7490 Parklane Rd., Columbia) Sandhills (763 Fashion Dr., Columbia)

(763 Fashion Dr., Columbia) St. Andrews (2916 Broad River Rd., Columbia)

The library is also implementing new safety protocols. We’re requiring staff to wear face coverings, following environmental cleaning guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and quarantining materials for 72 hours prior to recirculating them.