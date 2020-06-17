Supervisor at Sumter County detention center tests positive for COVID-19

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announces that an officer at the detention center has tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the officer remains asymptomatic at the time of this release and is quarantined at home.

The officer is employed in a supervisory position, and therefore has little direct contact with the inmate population. Nevertheless, Sheriff Anthony Dennis has been in regular contact with DHEC personnel since learning of the positive test result Tuesday evening.

Based on DHEC’s recommendations and guidance, the Sheriff is taking enhanced measures to help ensure the safety and health of both detention center employees and inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office has been following a number of protocols based on CDC and DHEC recommendations since early March, and the agency has been expanding and revising those protocols as new information has become available. Those protocols have included: temperature screening of all employees, limiting inmate visitation, increasing sanitation measures, additional

medical screening questions for new inmates, social distancing, videoconferencing of some court proceedings, isolation/quarantine of inmates as appropriate, requiring employees and inmates to

wear masks, and various additional measures.

At this time, there have been no reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population. Nevertheless, medical protocols are in place to conduct testing, monitoring, isolation, treatment and hospitalization if necessary. “I will remain hypervigilant to do whatever I can to protect my employees and all persons in my custody. I also strongly encourage all members of

our community to continue following all recommendations regarding avoidance of large crowds, social distancing, hygiene and other precautions we can all take to help reduce the spread of this virus.

We must all remember that this pandemic has not disappeared,” Sheriff Dennis advised. In addition to the one detention officer who tested positive, the Sheriff’s Office has just been advised that a deputy also tested positive earlier today and is currently quarantined at home. The Sheriff will continue to be in contact with DHEC regarding necessary monitoring, testing, contact tracing and other measures as necessary to protect his staff and the public at large.