Target joins growing list of companies recognizing Juneteenth as paid holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Target is joining other companies in recognizing Juneteenth as a paid national holiday, the company said on Monday.

Target stores will be open on June 19, or Juneteenth, the oldest holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Employees working on June 19 “will be paid time and a half,” according to a company statement. Workers have the option to take the holiday off with full pay.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted on January 1, 1863, giving enslaved people their freedom, many of those enslaved in Texas had never been told they were free, according to multiple historical accounts, including from juneteenth.com.

On that day in 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and read an order, which said, in part: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

Other companies declaring Juneteenth as a paid holiday are Nike, Google, Twitter and Square, Lyft, The New York Times, JCPenney, the NFL, VOX, and Postmates.

