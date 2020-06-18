1.5 million more US workers file for unemployment insurance

More than 40 millions are out of work because of the pandemic.

ABC News/WOLO – Another 1.5 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

Millions are still out of work as states slowly begin to reopen. While the number of new layoffs have leveled off some since mid-March, they have remained near record highs each week for more than three months.

Here is the weekly release of initial claims data for the week of June 7- June 13 in South Carolina.

Quick Facts:

In the claim week ending June 13, 19,366 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance.

This is an decrease of 3,368 initial claims from the week prior.

In the last 13 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 601,631 in South Carolina.

The agency has paid more than $2.2 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.

in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC. Call center hours are from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during weekdays and 8 a.m. – noon this Saturday. Our busiest call volume days are Monday and Tuesday. To reduce their wait time, we are encouraging those who can wait to call Wednesday-Saturday. Saturday is by far our lowest call volume day.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.