House Speaker wants portraits of former speakers removed from Congress for Juneteenth

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the removal will show Congress' committment to change

Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she has sent a letter to the House Clerk requesting the removal of portraits of previous house speakers who served in the Confederacy.

Speaker Pelosi says four portraits will be removed tomorrow on Juneteenth, a day that honors the 1865 proclamation that freed blacks who were still enslaved in the Confederacy.

The House Speaker says she wasn’t aware the former speakers served in the Confederacy until recently, and said their removal will uphold Congress’ commitment to meaningful change.

This is the House Speaker’s latest effort to take down confederate imagery in the Capitol.

Last week Pelosi called for the removal of eleven confederate statues displayed in the Capitol complex.

The portraits of these men are symbols that set back our nation’s work to confront and combat bigotry. pic.twitter.com/vr1Vf6sDOR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 18, 2020