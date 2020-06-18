One killed by loose wheel & tire on I-20 West in Richland
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed this morning after a loose wheel & tire hit a vehicle.
Troopers say it happened on I-20 West at mile marker 67 around 1 a.m.
According to investigators, a 2006 Toyota Corolla was travelling west while an unknown vehicle travelling east lost a wheel and tire.
Authorities say the loose wheel and tire crossed the median and hit the Toyota vehicle, killing the front-seat passenger.
Officials say the Toyota then crashed into the median barrier while the unknown vehicle continued driving away from the scene.
Troopers say the Toyota driver and two back-seat passengers were all taken to Prisma Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say everyone in the Toyota was wearing seat belts.
Highway Patrol and Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.